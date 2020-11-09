Covid-19 cases are once again rising across the country. But not all upticks are the same.

In states such as North Dakota and South Dakota, new cases have risen steadily since July, with daily counts as of early November at all-time highs. In states such as Maryland, New York and Texas, new daily case counts are smaller than the spring surges, but they began to tick up again this fall.

NBC News is tracking which states are seeing prolonged or dramatic case increases as the country heads into a winter President-elect Joe Biden described in the final presidential debate as “dark.”

The charts below show each state’s two-week average of new Covid-19 cases. Areas highlighted in red represent periods where the rate of new cases exceeds the two-week average. The longer the red line, the longer cases have been increasing and the more rapidly the virus is spreading.

The charts will update daily before 11 a.m. Eastern.