Tracking coronavirus case surges in states across the country this winter

New coronavirus cases are rising across the country. Not all upticks are the same.
Image: Drive-thru testing site in Bismarck as coronavirus (COVID-19) surges in North Dakota
Registered nurse Deb Grabo, wearing a 3M powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) hood, prepares to begin her shift at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Oct. 26, 2020.Bing Guan / Reuters
By Nigel Chiwaya and Naitian Zhou

Covid-19 cases are once again rising across the country. But not all upticks are the same.

In states such as North Dakota and South Dakota, new cases have risen steadily since July, with daily counts as of early November at all-time highs. In states such as Maryland, New York and Texas, new daily case counts are smaller than the spring surges, but they began to tick up again this fall.

NBC News is tracking which states are seeing prolonged or dramatic case increases as the country heads into a winter President-elect Joe Biden described in the final presidential debate as “dark.”

The charts below show each state’s two-week average of new Covid-19 cases. Areas highlighted in red represent periods where the rate of new cases exceeds the two-week average. The longer the red line, the longer cases have been increasing and the more rapidly the virus is spreading.

The charts will update daily before 11 a.m. Eastern.

See NBC News’ coverage of the coronavirus, see a map of U.S. coronavirus case hot spots, a map of coronavirus cases around the world and a chart of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. and globally.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.

Naitian Zhou