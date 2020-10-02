Tracking Covid-19 infections among President Trump's contacts

What we know: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed. Theirs are the latest high-profile cases among members of the White House, Congress and the Trump campaign, and follow a handful of other heads of state who have tested positive.

What we don’t know: how far among Trump’s contacts and confidants the disease spread before and after the president became infected.

NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. Note that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean a person is off the hook for Covid-19. We will update this table with new information as it becomes available.

Follow the latest on Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis.