Tracking Covid-19 infections among President Trump's contacts

What we know about the Covid-19 status of those who have been around the president recently.
Image: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally on Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. President Donald Trump had an active schedule filled with travel the week he tested positive for Covid-19.Alex Brandon / AP
By Carol E. Lee, Nigel Chiwaya, Kanwal Syed and Joe Murphy

What we know: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 after White House aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed. Theirs are the latest high-profile cases among members of the White House, Congress and the Trump campaign, and follow a handful of other heads of state who have tested positive.

What we don’t know: how far among Trump’s contacts and confidants the disease spread before and after the president became infected.

NBC News is tracking the declared infection status of those who came into contact with Trump in the last few days. Note that a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean a person is off the hook for Covid-19. We will update this table with new information as it becomes available.

Image: Carol LeeCarol E. Lee

Carol E. Lee is an NBC News correspondent.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Kanwal Syed
Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.