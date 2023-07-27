Trader Joe's recalls broccoli cheddar soup because of 'Unexpected' insect infestation

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is being recalled in seven states “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets,” according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects the 20-ounce product in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the FDA said. In total, there are 10,889 affected cases, according to the FDA.

A Trader Joe’s representative could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday. According to the FDA, the recall was initiated by the product’s manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. No one with the company was reached for comment.

Trader Joe’s garnered headlines this week after recalling two cookie products after discovering they might contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday.

That recall affected Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The supplier of the cookies alerted Trader Joe’s that the products may contain rocks, and all potentially affected cookies were removed from shelves and destroyed, according to the company’s announcement.

Trader Joe’s in March also recalled a frozen fruit product because of a possible hepatitis A contamination.