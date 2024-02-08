Trader Joe's recalls food items with cotija cheese for potential listeria contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling a number of food items that contain cotija cheese, saying the cheese products are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The grocery chain said in an announcement on its website that it is recalling Chicken Enchiladas Verde (sku 58292), Cilantro Salad Dressing (sku 36420), Elote Chopped Salad Kit (sku 74768) and Southwest Salad (sku 56077).

Consumers who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Products made with cotija cheese, as the cheese has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Trader Joes

The recall announcement comes three days after the Food and Drug Administration issued a recall on a number of dairy products made by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. — including multiple different cotija cheeses — because of the possibility they contain listeria.

Trader Joe's said the Rizo-López Foods dairy items are "used in a wide variety of foods from many retail brands," prompting the recall of the four items.

The FDA has identified the Rizo-López Foods dairy items as "a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak."