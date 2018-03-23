They worked in plain view and in seclusion, assembling pieces of a case that expanded to include five explosions since March 2 — three at homes that killed two and injured two, one triggered by a tripwire that injured two, and one in a package at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio on Tuesday.

First, there were examinations of the bombs themselves by teams from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who collected, reassembled and studied the pieces of devices that detonated. In this phase, experts say, just about anything is a possible clue: the types of explosives, detonators and wires; surfaces containing potential DNA or fingerprints; labels, tape and stickers; tiny tool marks. The assembly itself might reveal unique identifiers.

In this case, many of the bombs' components — galvanized steel pipe, a form of a low-level explosive, different types of shrapnel — were fairly rudimentary, available at home goods and electronic stores, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News. Indeed, Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, told NBC Austin affiliate KXAN that Conditt purchased some of the materials at a local Home Depot. The mechanics of the bombs were also of low sophistication, officials said.

But investigators noticed something peculiar about the batteries used.

Amid the remnants of the five explosions, investigators found “exotic” Asia-made batteries that had been ordered online, multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.