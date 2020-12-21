Trailblazing country singer-songwriter K.T. Oslin dies at age 78

Trailblazing country musician K.T. Oslin - the first female writer whose work won CMA's Song of the Year - died on Monday, industry officials said.

The singer-songwriter was 78.

We are deeply saddened by K.T. Oslin’s passing. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/pMMX24zsJQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 21, 2020

Oslin's passing was first reported by the trade publication Music Row then later confirmed by the Country Music Association.

She's best known for the 1987 hit "80s Ladies," which topped out at No. 7 on the Billboard country list. That tune was named Song of the Year at the 1988 CMA Awards, making her the first female writer whose work won that coveted honor.

"K.T. Oslin was a pioneer in every sense of the word. Oslin shattered long-standing industry norms of who got a shot at making it in the business," according to a statement by singer Chely Wright.

"Nashville was absolutely gobsmacked by her genius and the gatekeepers didn’t even have a chance to decide whether or not they’d let her in. K.T. Oslin didn’t ask anyone for permission to enter. She waltzed in with her brilliant songs, her unmatched intellect, her perfectly foul mouth and she changed everything — forever."

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said Oslin was quick to recognize and guide young talent.

"I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late '90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her," Trahern said in a statement.

"She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Oslin was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

"She was a brilliant songwriter and a helluva lady," country star Travis Tritt said Monday, fondly recalling his early days touring with Oslin.