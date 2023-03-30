IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mar. 30, 2023, 11:35 AM UTC
U.S. news

Train carrying ethanol derails and catches on fire sparking evacuation for residents in Minnesota city

As of early Thursday the crash site in Raymond, Minnesota, remained active and the fire was being contained, officials said.
By Marlene Lenthang

A train carrying ethanol derailed and several cars erupted in flames, early Thursday, sparking an evacuation for residents living near the crash site in Raymond, Minnesota, officials said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was notified about the train derailment around 1 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET.)

Around 22 rail cars "carrying mixed freight including ethanol and corn syrup" were reported to have derailed, BNSF Railway said in a statement.

Several of the derailed tanks caught on fire, the sheriff's office said.

An evacuation area within a half a mile around the crash site was established and law enforcement officers and EMS personnel assisted with evacuating the area. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, BNSF Railway said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

