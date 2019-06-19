Breaking News Emails
A train carrying munitions and hazardous material derailed in Elko County, Nevada, on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before noon local time near Interstate 80 about three miles east of the city of Wells.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the derailment involved about nine flat cars, two tankers and three box cars, but the number of cars that went off the tracks has not yet been confirmed. No injuries have been reported.
Rear cars believed to be carrying munitions, hand grenades, sodium nitrate and bombs stayed on the tracks, according to public safety officials in Elko.
“None of the cars involved in the derailment were carrying explosives," a spokesperson for the Federal Railroad Administration said. "FRA is investigating the incident.”
A white powdery substance was released into the air following the crash, leading to the temporary closure of I-80.
Highway Patrol said it was determined that the cloud was Aluminum oxide, a skin irritant that is not hazardous but needs to be washed off if it comes in contact with skin.
Earlier Wednesday, an Elko County Sheriff's official said a decontamination process was underway as a precaution for those who may have been exposed.
By Wednesday afternoon, the interstate had been reopened.
Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the tracks, said vegetable oil was spilled during the derailment.
"No hazardous materials were involved and no one was injured," a company spokesperson said. "We’re currently working on cleanup. The cause of the derailment is under investigation."