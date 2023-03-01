Train carrying propane derails miles away from Florida airport

A Seminole Gulf Railway train carrying propane derailed near a Florida airport on Tuesday, prompting a major clean-up, officials said.

Emergency crews from Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a train derailment in Manatee County, just a few miles away from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, county officials said in a statement. At least five railcars and two propane tankers derailed at the site, they said.

No injuries were reported and officials said there appeared to be “no leakage at this time.”

One tanker, a 30,000-gallon liquid propane car, was on its side, while the other car was "off the track, but upright," Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said late Tuesday.

While he noted that there were no apparent leaks, he said officials continued to monitor the situation with gas detection equipment. He said the "mitigation process" could take up to five to seven days.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

Aerial footage shows the upturned carriages after a train derailed on Tuesday in Manatee County, Fla. WFLA

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office personnel were deployed to the derailment scene, along with county public safety workers.

It said clearing the tracks would likely "take some time" as the propane would have to be removed from the tankers before they could be moved.

“We are proud of our first responders,” Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said in a statement. “Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens.”

Crews will continue to monitor the situation as clean-up efforts begin.

Seminole Gulf Railway Vice President Robert Fay said the company would be working to "clear the cars in a safe manner this coming week."

The incident comes as a massive train derailment in Ohio that resulted in toxic, cancer-causing fumes being released in the area of East Palestine has gained national attention amid rising health concerns among local residents.

As a cleanup at the site of the derailment continues, those living in and around the small town have expressed growing concerns for their health, with some having been diagnosed with bronchitis or reporting otherwise unexplained nausea, rashes, irritated eyes and other symptoms since the crash.