A transgender student, her crusading mom — and an English teacher caught in the middle

Three hundred miles away, Ren sat on a Greyhound bus as it rumbled down a West Texas highway, through a vast expanse of ranchland dotted with windmills and oil wells.

After getting dropped off at Grapevine High that morning, Ren had caught a ride to a bus station, where she’d purchased a one-way ticket to Denver — as far northwest as $150 could take her.

Ren didn’t have a plan for what she would do once she got there. All she knew for certain, she said, was that she was going to get away from Grapevine — and away from her mother, Sharla.

It had been more than a year since Ren finally built up the courage to tell her mom she was transgender. For years, the two had attended weekend services at evangelical churches where pastors taught that homosexuality is a sin, and that it’s immoral for people to identify as a gender that does not match the one assigned at birth.

Afraid of how Sharla would react, Ren says she had at first tried easing into the conversation, asking, “Hey, what do you think about trans people?”

Once Ren made clear why she was asking, she said her mom brought up religion and told her that “God made me the way I was meant to be.”

Sharla declined interview requests, but she has shared her views about her child’s gender in private messages to Ren’s father, on a personal blog, in social media posts and during public remarks at a school board meeting last year. (Ren now goes by a different name, but to protect her privacy, NBC News is not publishing it or her family’s last names.)

Ren was coming of age in the midst of a stark generational shift in America. In an era of rapidly expanding acceptance, the number of young people identifying as trans had nearly doubled from a few years earlier. But a new backlash movement had been brewing, fueled by an emerging — and largely unsupported — belief among some parents that social media and peer pressure were causing teens to change genders.

After Ren came out in 2019, Sharla emailed her ex-husband, Rich, who lives in Oregon, to let him know she was worried. “I have assured him I will love him no matter what,” Sharla wrote, using a male pronoun to refer to Ren, “and we will get through this together.”

Rich, who provided copies of his correspondence with his ex-wife, told Sharla the best thing they could do was to embrace Ren for who she was.

But to Sharla, helping Ren “get through this” meant seeking help to overcome what she’d begun calling her child’s “gender confusion.” Sharla took Ren to see a Christian counselor who, according to his website, promised to help patients become “the person they were created to be.”

Ren says she learned to hide her identity while at her mother’s home. Only when she was with her father in Oregon and at her school in Grapevine did she feel somewhat free to present herself as female. That was especially true in freshman-year English.

Ramser didn’t know it, because Ren was so quiet, but her class meant a lot to her.

“She just took extra care in getting to know you and making sure that you were comfortable,” Ren said. “She just made you feel safe.”

But even with that support, Ren said it wasn’t easy living two lives. She was feeling suffocated at home and was losing motivation to keep up the facade. “I felt like I had to do something,” Ren said. “I wanted to do something. And then I did.”

She got on the bus that day in January 2021, heading northwest amid a rush of conflicting emotions: “Scared, excited, sad, happy.”

And then, disappointment.

During a stop in Lubbock, Texas, an officer came aboard and pulled Ren off the Greyhound. She was led into a government office, where she waited to be picked up by her mother.

Ren was quiet as she and her mom got on the road and began the five-hour drive back to Grapevine.