Traveler enters cockpit, causes damage on Miami-bound plane, American Airlines says

A traveler was apprehended Tuesday after reportedly entering the cockpit of a Miami-bound plane at a Honduras airport and causing damage, American Airlines said.

The alleged incident happened during boarding for Flight 488 from Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula to Miami International Airport, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the flight deck of the Boeing 737-800 was open when the unidentified person went in. The person was apprehended with the help of employees onboard and ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said.

Another plane was ordered to complete the journey, and the new flight was scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m.

There were 121 customers and six crew on board the original flight, the airline said.

Flight tracker FlightAware indicated that the American flight from Honduras to Miami is scheduled about once a day.