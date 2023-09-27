Travis Kelce to speak on Taylor Swift supporting him at Kansas City Chiefs game

NFL star Travis Kelce will speak about Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday in a new podcast episode with his brother Wednesday morning.

The “Love Story” singer made headlines and fueled dating rumors when she was seen supporting Kelce at the game against the Chicago Bears, sitting with his mother, Donna Kelce.

A description for the Wednesday episode of the podcast New Heights, hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, says: “we finally talk about, Taylor Swift paid a visit to the Chiefs Kingdom.”

According to the description, the duo will also answer "some not-dumb football questions from the Swifties."

The episode will be released at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Travis Kelce during pregame warmups at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 6, 2022. David Eulitt / Getty Images file

The internet has been in a frenzy over the suspected romance between the singer and the Chiefs tight end.

After the game, which the Chiefs won 41-10, the two were seen leaving together in a video posted on X by Chicago sports media personality Jarrett Payton.

Kelce previously joked on his podcast that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he attended the Eras Tour over the summer.

Though there hasn’t been official confirmation that the two are dating, a source close to Swift previously told NBC News that she and Kelce are hanging out and that it was still in early stages.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.