Travis Scott to refund Astroworld attendees after 8 died, won't play Las Vegas festival

Travis Scott will refund Astroworld attendees and won't perform at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, which he was set to headline, sources close to the rapper told NBC News.

Scott is listed as the headliner for Saturday, Nov. 3, during the three-day festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, but is “too distraught” to play after eight people died and dozens were injured at his Astroworld festival Friday.

The chaos at the Houston festival unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. local time when the massive crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” officials have said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Saturday afternoon that a few people started “going down” at 9:30 p.m. He said officials informed producers of what was happening, and the show ended at about 10:10 p.m.

The department is conducting a criminal investigation into what happened, with the involvement of the homicide and narcotics divisions, Finner added.

“I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening,” Scott said in an Instagram story posted on his account Saturday.

Lawsuits against Scott and organizers have since been filed, noting Scott's history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and ignore security guards and alleging he and organizers didn't stop the show when the crowd became out of control.

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child with Scott, has said in a statement that she and Scott were unaware of what was happening in the crowd until after the show.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she wrote early Sunday on Instagram.