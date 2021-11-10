Travis Scott attended a party at Dave & Buster's after performing at his Astroworld festival in Houston on Friday night, unaware that eight people had died and numerous others had been injured during the concert, according to sources close to the rapper.

"Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place," the sources told NBC News. "When someone told Travis at Dave & Buster’s about the tragedy, he immediately left the party,” which was hosted by rapper Drake.

The artist made a surprise appearance during the concert.

According to authorities, the "crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage" at about 9:15 p.m. local time. Around 50,000 people were at the festival at NRG Park, which was hosted by Scott.

"That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said at a news conference. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

Eight people ranging in age from 14 to 27 were killed, and 25 were taken to hospitals. More than 300 people were also treated throughout the event at an on-site field hospital, officials said.