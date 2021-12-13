Travis Scott's Cacti spiked seltzer discontinued after Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer Cacti has been discontinued in the wake of last month's deadly Astroworld festival disaster.

Anheuser-Busch announced on Friday that the drink line was being discontinued weeks after the tragedy in Houston saw 10 people killed in a crowd surge, including a 9-year-old boy.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told NBC News in a statement.

The alcoholic seltzers debuted in March and sold out their first week, CNBC reported at the time. Social media accounts for the drink line have been taken down.

The news comes after Nike delayed the release of its newest Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Scott in wake of the festival.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said at the time.

Over 300 lawsuits have been filed since the Nov. 5 music festival tragedy. Scott denied allegations laid out in several of the lawsuits against him and requested they be dismissed in documents filed last week.

On Thursday, the rapper spoke out in his first interview since the festival saying he was initially clueless to the severity of the crowd crush that injured many, and ultimately killed several attendees.

“I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution," Scott said in the lengthy interview. "Hopefully this takes a first step for us as artists, having more insight about what’s going on.”

After the tragedy, Scott offered to pay for all of the victims’ funerals, but some families rejected the gesture. The family of the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, was among those who declined the offer.