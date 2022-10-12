IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tree trimmer dies after being pulled into chipper in California

The deadly accident in Menlo Park is under investigation, officials said.
By Phil Helsel

A tree trimmer died after being pulled into a chipper in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers in Menlo Park, which is in the San Francisco Bay Area, were called on the report of a worker falling into a chipper at 12:53 p.m., the police department said. Police said the man was dead from his injuries when officers arrived.

Investigators gather near a wood chipper after a tree trimmer died in Menlo Park on Tuesday.
Investigators gather near a wood chipper after a tree trimmer died in Menlo Park on Tuesday.KNTV

Cal/OSHA, which is investigating the incident, said that it was notified that the worker was pulled into the machine while conducting tree-trimming operations.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said it could not release the identity or age of the worker pending notification of next of kin.


Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.