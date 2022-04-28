Trevor Reed arrives back in the U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia

Trevor Reed, the former Marine released in a prisoner exchange Wednesday after nearly three years in a Russian jail, has arrived back in the United States.

“I will confirm that he’s landed back in the United States, but not where,” Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for Reed’s family, said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday just before 6 a.m. ET.

NBC News confirmed that Reed landed at Kelly Field airport in San Antonio at 12:33 a.m. CT Thursday.

The 30-year-old was released in a prisoner exchange with Russia that saw President Joe Biden commute the sentence of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving time in Connecticut.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, shared photos side by side with Reed after he touched down in the U.S.

Reed’s mother, Paula, tweeted early Thursday, “we are grateful beyond words!"

“We actually said that we believe @POTUS saved @freetrevorreed‘s life by agreeing to this prisoner swap. We truly mean that!”

Earlier on Thursday morning, she said she hopes the U.S. will work to bring other Americans detained abroad back home.

“It’s been a day of joy for us, but not for #PaulWhelan and his family. I know this is a hard day for them," she tweeted. "Pls keep them (and the MANY others) in your prayers.)"

"ALL these families should feel this joy & the relief of knowing their loved ones are safe again!" she added in a separate tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.