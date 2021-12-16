Trey Songz accused of assaulting woman at Miami nightclub, lawsuit alleges

Singer Trey Songz is accused of assaulting a woman at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day in 2018.

The woman identifies herself in the civil lawsuit as Jauhara Jeffries. The suit was filed on Monday in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Jeffries alleges in the suit that she met Songz after she attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Star Island.

It says that Jeffries partied for about two hours and then called for a ride-sharing service to take her and some friends to E11EVEN nightclub in Miami.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was leaving Diddy’s home at the same time, overheard a conversation between Jeffries and her friends and invited them to ride with him to the club, according to the lawsuit.

It says that Songz appeared inebriated and accuses Diddy, whose real name is Sean John Combs, of hosting a party where alcohol was served to Songz until he was intoxicated.

At the club, Songz allegedly invited Jeffries and her friends to join him at a private table. The lawsuit alleges that while Jeffries was dancing on a couch at the club Songz sexually violated her with his fingers. He allegedly pulled his hand away when Jeffries turned around, the suit says.

“Plaintiff immediately got off of the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock,” the lawsuit states. Another woman who came over to see what was wrong with Jeffries allegedly told her that Songz had also violated her with his fingers, the suit claims.

Eventually, Songz, Jeffries and her friends all left the club and got back into his vehicle. The lawsuit claims that during the ride, the singer took his shirt off and “fearing more assault, plaintiff began recording defendant Songz for her own safety.”

Songz allegedly tried to grab the phone from Jeffries and when she would not turn it over, he “instructed his driver to stop the vehicle in order to forcibly remove plaintiff from the vehicle.”

The driver “grabbed plaintiff and violently pulled her out of the vehicle, while defendant Songz pushed her, and threw her onto the street,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit says that as Jeffries was being forced out of the vehicle, Songz “threatened and ridiculed” Jeffries and threw water in her face.

A spokesperson for Songz declined to comment on the lawsuit and denied the allegations. NBC News has reached out to representatives for Diddy and E11EVEN nightclub

Jeffries is suing for civil assault and battery as well as negligence and emotional distress. Jeffries initially filed the suit last year under the name Jane Doe.

Her attorney told NBC News that the initial lawsuit was dismissed “without prejudice because of a technical error” so the error was fixed and the case was refiled.

She is seeking more than $20 million in damages for medical expenses, lost wages and emotional distress.