Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA drug policy

The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating league drug policy, officials said Tuesday.

Thompson, 32, tested positive for performance enhancing ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, according to an NBA statement.

He will not be uniform when the visiting Cavs take the floor Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Thompson has one ring, won in 2016 in his first stint in Cleveland, he's perhaps better known as Khloé Kardashian's former boyfriend and father of two of her children.

Representatives for Thompson and the Cavaliers could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Thompson and the Cavs last played on Monday, when he came off the bench to score 4 points in 21 minutes as Cleveland beat the Orlando Magic, 126-99.