"Trivago" pitchman Timothy Williams was arrested for driving while intoxicated Wednesday after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car in the middle of a Houston road.
The Houston Police Department got a call about a passed out driver in the 8800 block of Westheimer Road in Houston's Westside at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, said department spokesman Victor Senties.
"He was found passed out in his vehicle in a moving lane of traffic," Senties said.
Williams was given a sobriety test, which he failed, said Senties. He was arrested on a DWI charge and is being held at Harris County's Joint Processing Center.
Williams has worked as the "Trivago Guy" for the Germany-based travel booking site for years, and has also appeared in multiple movies and television shows, including "Law & Order" and "The Sopranos."
It's unclear if Williams has a lawyer. Trivago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.