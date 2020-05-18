Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tropical Storm Arthur has brought an early start to the Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm formed Saturday off the Florida coast before snaking up the east coast toward North Carolina. While the storm is bringing rain to an area that’s still recovering from Hurricane Dorian in September, Arthur’s current path will take it out to sea by Monday night.

Follow Arthur’s path with the map below.