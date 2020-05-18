By Nigel Chiwaya
Tropical Storm Arthur has brought an early start to the Atlantic hurricane season.
The storm formed Saturday off the Florida coast before snaking up the east coast toward North Carolina. While the storm is bringing rain to an area that’s still recovering from Hurricane Dorian in September, Arthur’s current path will take it out to sea by Monday night.
Follow Arthur’s path with the map below.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Monday urged caution to coastal residents in a tweet.
"North Carolinians in coastal communities should be cautious of Tropical Storm Arthur approaching our coast today. Pay close attention to local forecasts and avoid dangerous surf conditions," Gov. Cooper tweeted.