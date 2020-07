Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The busy Atlantic storm season’s latest storm is drenching the northeastern United States.

Tropical Storm Fay, the sixth storm of the season and the earliest named “F” storm on record, is moving up the East Coast, setting off tropical storm warnings from Delaware to New York. The storm is currently on path to pass through the tri-state area and parts of New England on Friday.

Follow the storm’s path with the map below. It will be updated every three hours.