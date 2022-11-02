Tropical Storm Lisa growing stronger as it heads toward Central America

Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened as it pushed across the western Caribbean on Tuesday south of the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America as early as Wednesday.

And Mexico was also preparing as Lisa was forecast to strengthen in warm tropical waters and strike Belize late Wednesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kmh) and was moving west at 15 mph (24 kph). The center of the storm was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) east of the Honduran island of Roatan.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Roatan and the other Bay Islands of Roatan and Guatemala declared a warning for its entire Caribbean coast.

Lisa's likely Category 1 strength, defined in part by maximum sustained winds of 95 mph, is expected to bring very strong to intense rains to the Mexican states of Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, Oaxaca and southern Veracruz, according to National Meteorological Service general coordinator Alejandra Margarita Méndez Girón.

As much as 12 inches could fall in in the state of Chiapas by Saturday, he said. Other states could see roughly half that.

Hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist, tweeted that Lisa would be the first hurricane to make landfall in Belize during November since 1942.

He added that both Lisa and Martin, the latter a tropical storm in the north-central Atlantic that's about 630 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, could reach hurricane force at roughly the same time and become simultaneous November hurricanes, which has happened in only two previous seasons.