Tropical Storm Michael upgraded to Category 1 hurricane

The National Hurricane Center declared Tropical Storm Michael a hurricane on Monday morning and said it is expected to strengthen rapidly to a Category 3 in the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Michael could produce three life-threatening hazards along portions of the northeastern Gulf Coast: storm surge, heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds, with storm surge and hurricane watches in effect," the NHC tweeted.

The storm, initially forming near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, will have hurricane conditions spread over portions of western Cuba and tropical storm conditions are expected over the Mexican peninsula and Isle of Youth as early as Monday afternoon.

The Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, as well as the Carolinas, are expected to receive "life-threatening" flash flooding through Thursday, according to the Hurricane Center.

Last month's Hurricane Florence left surge flooding in North Carolina, record flooding in South Carolina as well as high tide in the coast of Virginia. The hurricane left at least 49 dead in the three states.

"It's very important not to concentrate just on that path, but the impact of the rain on the surrounding areas," Ken Graham, director for NHC said in a Facebook Live. "One of the biggest impacts is the storm surge that comes which causes half of the fatalities in these types of storms."

Graham said that Tallahassee and central parts of Georgia could receive as much as 6 to 10 inches of rain by midweek.

Florida State University campuses in Tallahassee and Panama City are set to close Monday night and remain shuttered through Friday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared an emergency for 26 counties and activated 500 National Guard troops in advance on Sunday night.

"[Florida] families need to get ready for this storm RIGHT NOW," Scott tweeted on Monday.