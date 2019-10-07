Breaking News Emails
A man was arrested Monday morning at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, after he crashed through a security gate and forced the base into lockdown because "suspect may be armed," officials said.
The base declared on its Facebook page at 8 a.m. "this is not a drill" and that an "unauthorized person" was on its grounds.
A short time later, the base said there was a suspect in custody, but that grounds remained "on lockdown until we can confirm the base is safe."
Corpus Christi police had been chasing a stolen white Dodge Ram when the pickup truck crashed though the base's north gate and the driver fled on foot, a base spokeswoman told NBC affiliate KRIS.
The suspect was described as a clean-shaven white male, about 5-foot-7 and wearing a light gray shirt, jeans, black sneakers and white shoes.
"SUSPECT MAY BE ARMED!!" the base wrote in all-caps.
School buses that had been scheduled to pickup children on the base were rerouted, officials said.
Back in February, military police shot and skilled a 37-year-old man after had driven his stolen car through a security gate on the base's south end.