A man was arrested Monday morning at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, after he crashed through a security gate and forced the base into lockdown because the "suspect may be armed," officials said.
The base declared on its Facebook page at 8 a.m. "this is not a drill" and that an "unauthorized person" was on its grounds.
A short time later, the base said there was a suspect in custody, but that the grounds remained "on lockdown until we can confirm the base is safe."
Corpus Christi police had been chasing a stolen white Dodge Ram when the pickup truck crashed though the base's north gate and the driver fled on foot, a base spokeswoman told NBC affiliate KRIS.
The suspect was described as a clean-shaven white male, about 5-foot-7 and wearing a light gray shirt, jeans, black sneakers and white shoes.
"SUSPECT MAY BE ARMED!!" the base wrote.
School buses that had been scheduled to pick up children on the base were rerouted, officials said.
Back in February, military police shot and killed a 37-year-old man after he had driven his stolen car through a security gate on the base's south end.