A man was arrested Monday morning at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, after he crashed through a security gate in a stolen car that was being chased by local police, which forced the base into lockdown, officials said.
The base declared on its Facebook page at 8 a.m. "this is not a drill" and that an "unauthorized person" was on its grounds.
A short time later, the base said there was a suspect in custody, and the lockdown was lifted, according to base spokeswoman Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick. A gun and ammunition were in the truck before it was stolen, Kieschnick added.
Corpus Christi police had been chasing the white Dodge Ram when the pickup truck crashed through the base's north gate before the driver fled on foot and was caught, officials said.
The truck had been stolen from a convenience store parking lot in nearby Beeville, Texas, at 5:22 a.m., chief Robert Bridge told NBC News on Monday.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officials said.
Back in February at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, military police shot and killed a 37-year-old man after he had driven his stolen car through a security gate on the base's south end.
And this past Friday night, three men died when their car crashed through the front gate of Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, about 100 miles south of Atlanta.
Driver Yaney Perez-Perez, 20, and passengers Adar Lopez-Morales and Evelio Perez, died in the 9:26 p.m. crash.
"We just don't know" why Perez-Perez drove through the base barricade, Houston Coroner Daniel Galpin told NBC News on Monday. "We found no weapons and there's nothing to suggest they were going on the base to do harm."
After their car broke through a gate, a guard activated a second barrier that stopped the car going about 50 mph, officials said.