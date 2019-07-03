Breaking News Emails
A garbage truck rolled off an overpass onto Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey, on Wednesday, leaving one person in critical condition, several others injuredor and causing major traffic delays near the Lincoln Tunnel.
The Union City Department of Public Works truck toppled off the Palisade Avenue overpass onto Route 495 westbound shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said. When the truck rolled off the overpass, it rammed into several cars, NBC New York reported.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, whose regional collision unit is investigating the crash, said it is still assessing the total number of injuries, but can confirm one individual is in critical condition. There were no fatalities reported.
Hoboken Chief of Police Ken Ferrante tweeted, "Due to major traffic crash on Route 495 in Union City, 495 is closed in both directions until further notice. Expect heavy delays in the north end of @CityofHoboken on the heaviest travel day of the summer. @HobokenPD Traffic bureau is heading to north end to start traffic duty."
All bus service from the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City is suspended. NJ Transit says it is cross-honoring on bus passes at NJ Transit rail, New York Waterway and PATH at Hoboken, Journal Square and 33rd Street.