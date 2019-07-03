Breaking News Emails
An overturned truck on Route 495 in Union City near the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey has caused a number of injuries and led to major traffic delays on one of the busiest travel days of the summer.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said it is still assessing the number of injuries, but can confirm one individual is in critical condition. There were no fatalities reported.
A Union City Department of Public Works truck toppled off of Palisade Avenue overpass onto Route 495 westbound, shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said.
Hoboken Chief of Police Ken Ferrante tweeted, "Due to major traffic crash on Route 495 in Union City, 495 is closed in both directions until further notice. Expect heavy delays in the north end of @CityofHoboken on the heaviest travel day of the summer. @HobokenPD Traffic bureau is heading to north end to start traffic duty."
All bus service from the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City is suspended. NJ Transit says it is cross-honoring on bus passes at NJ Transit rail, New York Waterway and PATH at Hoboken, Journal Square and 33rd Street.