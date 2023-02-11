Trudeau ordered takedown of unidentified object in Canadian airspace

Canada's leader, Justin Trudeau, said Saturday that an unidentified object being tracked over Canadian airspace was shot down by the United States.

After U.S. and Canadian military aircraft were scrambled, a U.S. F-22 successfully shot the object down.

The White House confirmed that the prime minister had consulted with President Joe Biden.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Trudeau tweeted.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon," he added. "Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. "

Trudeau thanked North American Aerospace Defense Command "for keeping watch over North America."

The command said Friday that it was continuing recovery efforts off the coast of South Carolina for a Chinese spy balloon shot down last week.

Saturday's statement followed Friday's takedown of a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaskan airspace and Arctic waters. National Security Council official John Kirby described it as such.