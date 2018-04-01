Trump cancels Eagles' Super Bowl ceremony, citing anthem dispute

The Eagles had been scheduled to take part in the annual tradition recognizing the National Football League champions, but several prominent players said they planned to skip the ceremony over Trump's criticism of player protests during the national anthem.

In an unusual statement early Monday evening, Trump said the Eagles "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better," he said. "These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

The new ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, will "celebrate America" with performances by military bands, he said.

The Eagles had previously said the team would attend the ceremony as an organization but leave it up to individual players to decide whether to join in.

Several — including Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, a leader and organizer among players who have chosen to protest during the anthem to protest what they say is police mistreatment of African-Americans — said they didn't want to go.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.