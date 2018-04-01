Trump cancels Eagles' Super Bowl ceremony, citing anthem dispute

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Maybe President Donald Trump is getting tired of winning teams.
Trump told the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles not to bother showing up to the White House for a Tuesday ceremony honoring their February Super Bowl victory, saying fans "deserve better" than a planned boycott by some of the team's players.
Trump's decision, which follows a similar stiff arm given to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors last year, comes amid a long-running cultural battle between the president and players who choose to kneel during the national anthem as a means of drawing attention to inequities in the criminal justice system.
The Eagles had been scheduled to take part in the annual tradition recognizing the National Football League champions, but several prominent players said they planned to skip the ceremony over Trump's criticism of player protests during the national anthem.
In an unusual statement early Monday evening, Trump said the Eagles "disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."
"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better," he said. "These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
The new ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, will "celebrate America" with performances by military bands, he said.
The Eagles had previously said the team would attend the ceremony as an organization but leave it up to individual players to decide whether to join in.
Several — including Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, a leader and organizer among players who have chosen to protest during the anthem to protest what they say is police mistreatment of African-Americans — said they didn't want to go.
