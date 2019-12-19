Police arrested a woman from China on Wednesday for allegedly trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida and disobeying orders to leave, authorities said.
Lu Jing, 56, is the second woman from China to be arrested this year at the president's club.
After being asked to leave once on Wednesday, Lu returned to the property to take pictures before she was arrested at about 12:51 p.m., Palm Beach police said.
"During the course of our investigation it was determined that her visa had expired, and during questioning she invoked her right to counsel," according to a statement by police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick.
She was booked for one count of loitering and prowling and another charge of resisting arrest without violence, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
Her bail was set at $500 and she was still in custody on Thursday morning, records showed.
Trump and his family were not at Mar-a-Lago when Lu was arrested. It wasn't clear on Thursday morning if Lu had yet retained a lawyer.
Wednesday's incident follows the March arrest of Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai businesswoman. Zhang was found guilty in September of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents before she was sentenced last month to time served.
She is now being held for deportation.