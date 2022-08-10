Trump to be deposed by N.Y. AG in civil probe of his business practices

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be deposed by lawyers from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office Wednesday in its probe into the Trump Organization's business practices, a lawyer for Trump confirmed to NBC News.

It is unclear whether Trump's deposition will be in person or over video conference.

James’ office is considering whether to file a civil suit against Trump and his company and has said in court filings that it has “uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Mr. Trump’s financial statements provided to banks, insurers, and the Internal Revenue Service.”

The former president has denied wrongdoing and has claimed that the probe by James, a Democrat, is politically motivated.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was in New York City and would see the attorney general "for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

Earlier this week, Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm that appraised several Trump Organization properties, handed over nearly 36,000 documents to the attorney general.

The deposition also comes in the wake of the FBI searching Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with a source familiar with the matter telling NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.