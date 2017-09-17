President Donald Trump began his Sunday morning on Twitter, raising eyebrows with a series of posts and retweets on subjects ranging from North Korea to Hillary Clinton.

The president was in a seemingly playful mood as he conveyed to the world that he had spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae In and "asked him how Rocket Man is doing," presumably referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But many online were less amused when Trump retweeted a gif that had been edited to show him swinging a golf club and hitting a ball that then knocks over his former opponent Hillary Clinton in the next frame.

Some pointed out that while the retweet may have been motivated by little more than an attempt at humor and a reference to golf, one of the president's most frequent hobbies, there's little comedy to be found in any suggestion of physical violence, especially against a female political opponent.

Among the other obscure voices Trump chose to amplify on Sunday morning was his own — in all he posted about a dozen items, including the meme retweets, and two reposts of his own tweets from Sept. 15.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Despite facing criticism from figures including British Prime Minister Theresa May for his response to Friday's London subway attack, Trump nonetheless retweeted his calls for a tougher ban on travel to the U.S. and changes to internet regulation in order to combat "loser terrorists."