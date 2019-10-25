Breaking News Emails
One of the Trump National Golf Clubs in New Jersey is at risk of losing its liquor license after a drunken driving incident in 2015 that left a man dead.
New Jersey's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control alleged in a letter that Trump National Golf Course in Colts Neck violated its liquor permit in August of 2015 by serving a man alcohol other than beer in an area the club was not licensed for. In a second violation, the club served the man, identified in the letter as Andrew Halder, even though he was intoxicated.
Halder later caused a car crash that killed his father, according to NBC New York. He pleaded guilty last year to vehicular homicide.
Serving alcohol outside areas which a club is licensed for usually leads to a penalty of a 10-day liquor license suspension while serving alcohol to an intoxicated person usually leads to a 15-day license suspension.
But the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it is seeking a revocation of the license "due to the aggravating circumstances in this case" and "based on the total circumstances."
The club has 30 days from Monday, when the letter was sent, to contest the proposed penalty or plead guilty to the two charges.
Trump Golf has 19 locations around the world. The Colts Neck property near the Jersey Shore is one of two in New Jersey.
The Colts Neck club and The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. A receptionist at the Colts Neck who answered the phone said there was no one available to comment, and hung up.