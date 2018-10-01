Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The three Americans freed from North Korean labor camps waved and smiled as they were greeted by President Donald Trump early Thursday.

Kim Hak-song, Kim Dong-chul and Kim Sang-duk, who is also known as Tony Kim, were granted amnesty by North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after spending up to two years in detention accused of crimes against the regime.

The plane carrying the three men — American citizens of Korean descent — touched down at at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., at 2:42 a.m. ET, more than 20 hours after they were handed over to U.S. officials at a hotel in Pyongyang.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been visiting North Korea to finalize a place and time for historic face-to-face talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump walked up the steps of the plane to shake hands with the men before they were taken for observation at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

"This is a special night for these three really great people," the president told reporters. "They've been through a lot."

While he had been "very honored" to be involved in their release, Trump said his "proudest achievement will be when we denuclearize that entire [Korean] peninsula. We're starting off on a new footing. I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful."

Tony Kim, 59, was detained at Pyongyang airport in April 2017 as he was preparing to leave the country. The accounting professor had been working at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, an institution privately funded by Christian groups in the West. His return means he will be home for the birth of his first grandchild, who is due over the summer.