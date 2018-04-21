Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Michael Cohen, the embattled lawyer for President Donald Trump, has dropped a pair of lawsuits against BuzzFeed and the research firm Fusion GPS over the preparation and publication of a dossier that contained lurid allegations about the president.

Cohen has denied parts of the dossier, a 35-page document compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, in which he is mentioned, particularly details about his wife and her father and claims that Cohen had traveled to Prague. Buzzfeed published the dossier in January 2017.

Cohen's travel has been of particular interest, as the Steele dossier alleges Cohen met with Russian officials in a country in the European Union — which was later reported to have been the Czech Republic. Cohen has denied the meeting ever took place and offered his passport as proof he has never been to Prague.

A recent report from McClatchy said that Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, has found evidence that Cohen did travel to Prague.

Cohen filed the Buzzfeed lawsuit in January in New York, claiming that the "entirely and totally false" allegations in the dossier had damaged his reputation.