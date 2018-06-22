Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen, retweeted a photo of himself with comedian Tom Arnold — who happens to be working on a show with Vice that features him hunting for unflattering video of Trump.

It was Arnold — Trump fan Roseanne Barr's ex-husband — who posted the photo Thursday night with the caption "I Love New York." Cohen retweeted it without comment.

NBC News asked Cohen about the photo and he referred inquiries to Arnold, who could not immediately be reached for comment. A producer for the Vice show also could not be reached for immediate comment.

Vice announced in May that it had tapped Arnold to helm a show called "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes," and investigate whether rumored tapes from the past showing the president in a negative light actually exist.

"The host will draw on his high-profile network of celebrity friends, entertainment executives, and crew members he's met over more than 35 years in showbiz to dig for evidence on Trump's most incriminating moments—and, being a comedian and all, he'll have a little fun along the way," Vice said in the announcement of the show.

"He'll be backed up by a handful of experienced journalists, and — aside from trying to uncover the tapes themselves — he'll look into the companies and tycoons who have allegedly fought to keep the damning recordings a secret."

Cohen's intriguing meeting with Arnold comes as the attorney is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York for his business dealings, including a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had sex with Trump. The White House says Trump denies the allegation.

Earlier this week, Cohen reportedly hired a new attorney, a former prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, after a dispute with his first legal team over bills.