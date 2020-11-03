'Trump,' 'MAGA' graffiti defaces Jewish cemetery in Michigan

A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti that was discovered the same day the president visited the city for his final campaign rally of the 2020 election.

Grand Rapids police said the incident is under investigation. It is unknown when the vandalism occurred, and there are currently no suspects, police said.

"Six headstones in the cemetery were spray painted with 'Trump' and/or 'MAGA,'" Grand Rapids Sgt. Dan Adams told NBC News in an email Tuesday.

The Anti-Defamation League's chapter in Michigan posted a tweet Monday with images of gravestones with "TRUMP" and "MAGA" scrawled in red paint.

We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism.

The cemetery belongs to Congregation Ahavas Israel in Grand Rapids, according to the congregation's rabbi, David J. B. Krishef.

Krishef said in an email that it is unknown if the vandalism was anti-Semitic.

"There were no other words or symbols painted that would clearly indicate that it was an anti-Semitic attack," Krishef wrote. "It may just have been opportunistic vandalism against a cemetery which is isolated and hard to see from the road, on Halloween weekend, not an attack against the Jewish community."