President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening his intention to nominate the son of deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to be the next secretary of labor.
Trump made the announcement Twitter that he will nominate Eugene Scalia to head the Department of Labor, a position that opened after former secretary Alex Acosta resigned amid backlash over a decade-old plea deal he helped arrange with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else," Trump said. "He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history!"
This is a developing story.