Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, Giuliani says

President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen has acknowledged paying porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election for her silence about their alleged affair in 2006, the president's new lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, said Wednesday night.
Appearing on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and former U.S. attorney for Manhattan whom Trump hired to join his personal legal team last month, revealed for the first time that Trump had paid back the money to Cohen, who had said previously that he had paid Daniels with his own funds and without Trump's knowledge.
Cohen and White House aides have denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels. An attorney for Cohen told a federal judge last month that Cohen also represents Sean Hannity, the show's host.
"That was money that was paid by his lawyer" to Daniels, Giuliani told Hannity. "The president reimbursed it over several months."
Giuliani cast the statement as substantiation that the payment didn't constitute an illegal campaign contribution, as Democrats and other critics of Trump have contended, asserting that it didn't come from campaign funds.
The payment, he said, is "going to turn out to be perfectly legal."
"That money was not campaign money," he said of Trump's reimbursement. "Sorry — I'm giving you a fact that you don't know. It's not campaign money — no campaign finance violation."
As recently as last month, Trump denied that he had been aware at the time that Cohen had paid Daniels.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One in April, the president said not only that he hadn't known about the payment but also that he didn't know where the money had come from.
Asked why Cohen paid Daniels, Trump replied: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."
And it was only last month, in an interview on Fox News, that Trump even acknowledged that Cohen had represented him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal." The president then went on to reiterate that he had nothing to do with Cohen's business after the lawyer's office and hotel room were raided by the FBI.
Daniels has sued the president to void the nondisclosure agreement arranged by Cohen, alleging that it is invalid because Trump never signed it. She has described it as a "hush" money agreement intended to buy her silence before Election Day.
"I am absolutely speechless at this revelation," Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Wednesday night.
"The American people have been lied to about this agreement, about the $130,000," Avenatti said in an interview on MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell."
"There are going to be serious charges that may result from that," he said, adding: "Make no mistake about it justice is going to be served."
Giuliani also directly contradicted Trump's initial assertions in May 2017 that the FBI's investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign had anything to do with his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
In an interview shortly thereafter with NBC News, the president said he fired Comey because "he's a showboat, he's a grandstander. The FBI has been in turmoil."
The White House said at the time that Comey's handling of the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server was the reason for Comey's dismissal.
The distinction is crucial, because Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed off on Comey's dismissal even though he had recused himself from involvement in the investigation, raising the question of whether the attorney general violated his recusal.
Giuliani, however, said his client fired Comey because "Comey would not, among other things, say that [Trump] wasn't a target of the investigation."
"Every FBI agent in America has his head down because of you," Giuliani said, apparently addressing Comey directly. "Sorry, Jim. You're a liar, a disgraceful liar."
Giuliani also called on Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, to end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "in the interest of justice."
"There's been too much government misconduct," he said. "The crimes now have all been committed by the government and their agents."