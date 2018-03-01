Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, Giuliani says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen has acknowledged paying porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election for her silence about their alleged affair in 2006, the president's new lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, said Wednesday night.

Appearing on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and former U.S. attorney for Manhattan whom Trump hired to join his personal legal team last month, revealed for the first time that Trump had paid back the money to Cohen, who had said previously that he had paid Daniels with his own funds and without Trump's knowledge.

Cohen and White House aides have denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels. An attorney for Cohen told a federal judge last month that Cohen also represents Sean Hannity, the show's host.

"That was money that was paid by his lawyer" to Daniels, Giuliani told Hannity. "The president reimbursed it over several months."

Giuliani cast the statement as substantiation that the payment didn't constitute an illegal campaign contribution, as Democrats and other critics of Trump have contended, asserting that it didn't come from campaign funds.

The payment, he said, is "going to turn out to be perfectly legal."

"That money was not campaign money," he said of Trump's reimbursement. "Sorry — I'm giving you a fact that you don't know. It's not campaign money — no campaign finance violation."

As recently as last month, Trump denied that he had been aware at the time that Cohen had paid Daniels.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One in April, the president said not only that he hadn't known about the payment but also that he didn't know where the money had come from.