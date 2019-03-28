Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 28, 2019, 8:58 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a proposed $18 million cut in Special Olympics funding has been withdrawn.

"The Special Olympics will be funded, I just told my people," Trump said outside the White House.

The president's announcement comes after his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was grilled by congressional Democrats in two hearings this week over a proposal to eliminate all federal funding for the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics is largely funded by private donations but receives $18 million a year in federal funds that the organization said it uses for school programs for students with disabilities.

DeVos expressed support of the budget change after the president's announcement.

“I am pleased and grateful the president and I see eye-to-eye on this issue, and that he has decided to fund our Special Olympics grant. This is funding I have fought for behind-the-scenes over the last several years.”

Hours prior to Trump's announcement Thursday, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois lambasted DeVos before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Durbin said that whoever is responsible for proposed Special Olympics cut deserves a “gold medal for insensitivity," and asked DeVos, “Did you personally approve — I think a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ will do — the $18 million dollar cut of the funding for Special Olympics?”

DeVos replied, “No, I didn’t.”

“To think we can’t spend $18 million to fund this dramatically successful venture,” the senator said, stressing that this amount is only a small part of the Education Department’s budget of over $60 billion.

In 2017, the Special Olympics reported a total of $148 million in funding from various sources.

Special Olympics Chairman Timothy Shriver told MSNBC on Wednesday that the proposed elimination of federal funding would hurt school programs for children with intellectual disabilities and increase their “social isolation.”

DeVos emphasized she supports the Special Olympics. “You know I love the Special Olympics myself,” she said, adding she has given a portion of her salary from the Department of Education to the organization.

The proposed Special Olympics cut came as part of the Trump administration's overall reduction of the education budget by 10 percent or $7.1 billion.

DeVos defended the proposed cuts, saying, "It's easier to keep spending," but reductions are necessary.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the proposed reductions are "very hurtful."

"I will say to my committee members, it is hard to stomach a lecture from this administration on the danger of deficits," Murphy said. "In February of this year we had $234 billion deficit, which is a record for this country."