Trump shares bizarre videos and tweets by actor Randy Quaid about voter fraud, Fox News

President Donald Trump retweeted a series of bizarre videos and messages by Randy Quaid, including one where the actor alleged voter fraud and another in which he attacked Fox News.

The first video that Trump retweeted Tuesday was a video Quaid originally posted more than a year ago.

“Is this the way America goes? From George Washington to George Soros? From oceans white with foam to a socialist swamp," Quaid says in the video as he sits backwards on a wooden chair.

"Is this the way America goes? Is this really our future? Wake up you sleeping giant, the lilliputians have tied you down with their fantastic dreams of icebergs melting into dinosaurs and train tracks stretching across the Pacific waters. Trump trumpets reveille and it's time to heed the call."

Quaid ends the two-minute-long video by shouting, “A day of reckoning is nigh! Wake up!”

The president then tweeted "No!" as he reposted a Nov. 21 message from Quaid that read: "I just don’t see Americans rolling over for this election fraud. Do you?"

Quaid's tweet and several others shared by the president on Tuesday were flagged by Twitter for making claims that were disputed.

"Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!" another tweet by Trump read in response to Quaid calling him the "greatest President this country has ever had."

Trump also shared a video in which Quaid used a creepy voice to recite one of the president's tweets attacking Fox News.

"Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed, weekend daytime even worse. Very sad to watch this happen," Quaid says in the video as colorful lights flash across his face. "They forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The only difference between the 2016 election and 2020 is Fox News."

Quaid is perhaps best known for his role as Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's "Vacation" movies. He also appeared in "The Last Detail" in 1973, in which he was nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2015, the actor and his wife were arrested after they tried to cross into the United States from Canada. Quaid was wanted in California on felony vandalism charges filed five years prior after he and his wife were found squatting in a guesthouse of a home they previously owned.

The president's retweets come as Trump continues to contest the election results, which saw Joe Biden become President-elect.

Trump has filed numerous lawsuits in the wake of Biden's Nov. 7 win and made false accusations of voter fraud. Despite the president's refusal to concede, the head of the General Services Administration informed Biden on Monday that the official governmental transition process has been approved.