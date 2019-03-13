Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 13, 2019, 1:03 AM GMT / Updated March 13, 2019, 1:06 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

A Bible said to have been signed by Donald Trump sold on eBay recently for $325, according to the listing.

The item was described as a 4.5-inch tall "mini bible" signed by Trump at a rally in 2016, which would have been before his inauguration.

The listing indicated the Bible would be sold with a certificate of authenticity. The seller states it "obtains all our memorabilia and autographs in person directly from the celebrity signers themselves."

Rick Harrison, owner of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop — a Las Vegas retailer featured on History Channel's "Pawn Stars" — said through his representative that a similar item could fetch even more if it had key paperwork.

Harrison said that Trump's signature was a hot seller and that a Bible with a certified signature and sold through a top auction house could bring as much as $4,000.

Harrison cautioned, however, that not all online sellers were trustworthy.

NBC News contacted the Bible's seller as well as eBay but neither responded.

Last week, Trump was seen signing Bibles at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama, while he was touring the temporary relief center after a series of deadly tornadoes.

The president posed for a photo with one Bible's owner, a fifth-grader, and he signed other items, including shirts, hats and cellphones.