Trump says he won't allow Navy to act against SEAL who posed with ISIS corpse

Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher was ordered dropped in rank after he was found guilty of posing with the corpse of a teenage ISIS fighter. Trump last week reversed the order.
Image: Edward Gallagher
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks into military court in San Diego, Calif., on June 21, 2019 .Sandy Huffaker / AFP - Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will not allow the Navy to take away an emblem signifying membership in the elite SEALs unit from an officer convicted of posing with an teen ISIS fighter's corpse.

"The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning," the tweet read. "Get back to business!"

Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher was acquitted in July by a military jury of murder and war crimes but was found guilty of posing with the corpse of the teenage fighter for the Islamic State militant group.

Gallagher was ordered dropped in rank from chief to petty officer first class. But last week, Trump reversed the order, directing Gallagher's restoration as chief petty officer.

Trump's order was widely reported to have created a rift with the Navy, and Tuesday night, a defense official said the service would seek to strip Gallagher and three of his supervising officers of the gold eagle Trident emblem signifying that they are members of one of the Navy's elite Special Warfare Navy Sea, Air and Land units, known as SEALs.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.