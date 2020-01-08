WATCH: Iran targets U.S. troops in IraqFull Coverage: Iran Crisis 

'All is well,' Trump tweets after Iran targets U.S. forces in missile attack in Iraq

The president said that he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

Engel: This is a 'symbolic moment' for Iran, Supreme Leader wants world to know it fought back

Jan. 8, 202002:18

By Phil Helsel

“All is well!” and "so far, so good," President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

The president also said he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” the president tweeted.

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles that targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

There was no official word whether there had been any casualties.

The strikes come less than a week after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of U.S. Department of Defense for Public Affairs, said in the Pentagon statement.

