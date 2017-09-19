UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump, in his first address to the United Nations, derided Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, as a “rocket man” on Tuesday and warned that he “is on a suicide mission.”

"If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph," Trump said, as he detailed the horrors of what he called the "depraved" North Korean regime.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission," he said, using a nickname for Kim that refers to the North's recent missile tests.

Trump’s remarks to the world body come amid sharply escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Both the president and Defense Secretary James Mattis have said all options are on the table for dealing with the threat from North Korea.

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," Trump said during his address.

While the U.S. could take military action itself, Trump urged the U.N. to join together in curtailing North Korea's nuclear efforts.

"We meet at a time of both immense promise and great peril," Trump said, calling it up to the nations gathered at the U.N. General Assembly to decide whether the world grows to "new heights" or falls "into a valley of disrepair."

Trump's call to action hinged on the responsibility of a government to its citizens.

"As president of the United States, I will always put America first," he said in a phrase reminiscent of one of his key presidential campaign slogans.

And Trump urged other leaders to do likewise and always "put your countries first."

The president also took on Iran, dismissing the nuclear deal between Tehran and the U.S. and other key world powers which lifted sanctions in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear program. Trump ripped the deal as an "embarrassment" and vowed that this would not be the last the world hears of the deal — "believe me."

Iran's future, Trump said, comes down to its people who could continue down their current road "or return to its ... roots as a center of civilization, culture and wealth."

The speech was also a nationalist appeal — the very sort that fueled Trump's rise to the presidency in 2016 and that his administration has grappled with in its policy making, both foreign and domestic.

Though he criticized rogue states like North Korea and Iran, Trump also cautioned that under his leadership the U.S. was a country that the world would no longer take advantage of, be it diplomatically or on matters of trade.

While the U.S. seeks strong trade ties, that trade "must be fair and it must be reciprocal," he said.

But while Trump promised to uphold America's interests above all, "we also realize it's in everyone's interest to seek a future where nations can be sovereign, prosperous, and secure."

Those complaints about lack of fairness and reciprocity are not new.

Trump left the Paris Climate Accord because he lamented it was unfair to U.S. workers. He's railed against multilateral trade deals, like NAFTA and the Trans Pacific Partnership, that he feels don't benefit the U.S.

So, too, Trump said, must diplomatic efforts fall more evenly on all the governments represented at the U.N.

The "true" and "basic" question facing the U.N. today, as Trump outlined it: "Are we still patriots? Do we love our nations enough to protect their sovereignty and to take ownership of their future?"