Feb. 14, 2019, 10:10 PM GMT By David K. Li

President Donald Trump is in good overall health, although a 4-pound weight gain since last year puts him into the obese category, according to a memo from the White House physician on Thursday.

The new details on his health come after Trump, 72, underwent four hours of tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his annual physical.

"After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall," according to the White House doctor, Sean Conley.

Trump came in at 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a weight of 243 pounds, the memo said.

That put Trump's body-mass index at 30.4 and anything greater than 30 is considered "obese," according to the National Institutes of Health.

In 2018, Trump came in at 239 pounds, which put his BMI at 29.9 and in the "overweight" category.

The president does not smoke or drink, but famously enjoys fast food.

All of the other president's vital signs this year were normal, and his total cholesterol was down from 223 to 196.

The decline is likely due to an increase in his cholesterol medication from 10mg to 40mg, said NBC medical analyst Dr. Shamard Charles.