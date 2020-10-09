Trump yard sign rigged with razor blades left town worker needing 13 stitches

A town employee in Michigan had to get 13 stitches after he sliced three fingers on razor blades attached to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign yard sign.

The 52-year-old municipal employee in Commerce Township, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit, was asked to remove signs that violated a city ordinance, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Signs are required to be 33 feet from the center of roadways, and a political sign in the yard of a home was 9 feet too close to the street.

"When he went to remove one of the signs, he was cut by razor blades that had been attached to the bottom edge of the sign," the sheriff's office said. "Both signs removed from that location had several razor blades taped all along the bottom edge. He received lacerations to three fingers which required medical attention."

A township worker in Michigan who was cut by razor blades taped to a Trump sign. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Commerce Township Supervisor Dave Scott told NBC affiliate WDIV in Detroit that his employee initially thought he had been electrified and then looked at his hand and saw that he was "bleeding aggressively."

The man drove himself to a hospital where he received 13 stitches in his fingers. Scott said he was angry about the incident.

"Why would someone set a booby-trap sign to harm someone? A child could have picked it up,” he told the outlet.

Closeup of razor blades that were taped to a Trump sign that cut a township worker in Michigan. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

According to WDIV, the homeowner said she has had several campaign signs for President Donald Trump stolen, including a large banner. She said she told sheriff's deputies that some signs disappeared from her yard recently but were returned. She said she had been unaware of the razor blades.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident, and according to WDIV, officials in the township said they may seek legal action over the incident.