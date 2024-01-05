TSA official accused of exploiting a family member with dementia is arrested at Atlanta airport

A high-ranking official with the Transportation Security Administration was arrested on charges stemming from her alleged involvement in the exploitation of a family member with dementia.

Maxine McManaman, the assistant federal security director of the TSA, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after arriving at the Atlanta airport on Dec. 28.

She was arrested on a warrant out of Port St. Lucie, Florida, on charges of forgery, a third-degree felony, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities began their investigation in April after police received a call from someone reporting elder abuse, according to an incident report.

The report, which is heavily redacted, accuses McManaman of preparing a fraudulent quitclaim deed for the family home. The quitclaim — a form used to transfer a claim on property from one party to another — was prepared in Florida by McManaman on Dec. 5, 2022, and listed herself and her father, Delroy Chambers Sr., as the grantee, according to the report.

Authorities said that the quitclaim purposely did not include any Jr. or Sr. designation on it. According to Fox affiliate WAGA of Atlanta, McManaman's brother, Delroy Chambers Jr., was granted power of attorney after their mother, the sole owner of the home, fell ill.

Police said they determined that Chambers Jr. could not have signed the quitclaim on that date because he was in Atlanta.

"Maxine McManaman and Delroy Chambers, Sr. were determined to have both falsified the quitclaim deed," police said.

The incident report also accuses Chambers Sr. of failing to properly care for his ailing wife. He was arrested on Dec. 20 in Port St. Lucie on charges of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, forgery, and simple neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. He has since bonded out of the St. Lucie County Jail.

Chambers Sr., 80, denied the abuse allegations.

"It's a family thing," he told the Atlanta Fox affiliate.

McManaman is currently detained at the Clayton County Jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County. In a redacted probable cause statement, she told authorities during a recorded call that her brother has made these allegations multiple times.

TSA said it is aware of McManaman's arrest "for a non-work related charge" and he is on leave pending further law enforcement action.

"TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable," a spokesperson said Friday.